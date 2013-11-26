Nov 26 The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday
allowed banks to treat loans given to medium manufacturing
enterprises after Nov. 13 as priority sector advance, in its
efforts to provide enhanced liquidity support to the medium and
small enterprises.
The RBI also allowed incremental bank loans to medium
services enterprises extended after Nov. 13 to up to 100 million
rupees and raised the loan limit given to micro and small
service enterprises to 100 million rupees from 50 million rupees
that will be treated as priority sector advance.
This facility will remain open till March 31, 2014.
Under priority sector advance, most banks have to lend 40
percent of their loans to agriculture, micro and small
enterprises, poor people for housing, students for education and
other low income groups and weaker sectors.
