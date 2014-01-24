MUMBAI Jan 24 Indian banks' loans rose 14.8 percent in the two weeks to Jan. 10 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 15.6 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 340.1 billion rupees ($5.4 billion) to 57.9 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 10.

Non-food credit rose 321.4 billion rupees to 56.76 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 18.7 billion rupees to 1.14 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 471.8 billion rupees to 75.49 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 10. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)