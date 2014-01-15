MUMBAI, Jan 15 Ten Indian states raised a total of 103.56 billion rupees ($1.68 billion) via 10-year state development loans, below the minimum notified amount of 105 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. The Gujarat state government successfully raised 10 billion rupees through a price-based auction. For detailed results of the state loans see: Sr. State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off No. Amount Accepted (Years) Yield (in bln (in bln (Percent) rupees) rupees) 1 Andhra Pradesh 15.00 15.00 10 9.26 2 Bihar 10.00 10.00 10 9.29 3 Haryana 12.00 10.56 10 9.24 4 Jammu & Kashmir 4.00 4.00 10 9.25 5 Karnataka 20.00 20.00 10 9.25 6 Madhya Pradesh 10.00 10.00 10 9.29 7 Maharashtra 15.00 15.00 10 9.24 8 Punjab 6.00 6.00 10 9.23 9 West Bengal 12.00 12.00 10 9.26 10 Puducherry 1.00 1.00 10 9.25 Total 105.00 103.56 Result of Price Based Auction of State Development Loan of Government of Gujarat Sr. State Notified Amount Security Cut-off No. Amount Accepted Price per (in bln (in bln Re-Issue hundred rupees) rupees) d (in `) 1 Gujarat 10.00 10.00 9.37% 100.5 Gujarat SDL 2023 ($1 = 61.5750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)