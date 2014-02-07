MUMBAI Feb 7 Indian banks' loans rose 14.7 percent in the two weeks to Jan. 24 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 15.7 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 29 billion rupees to 57.93 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 24.

Non-food credit rose 48.4 billion rupees to 56.81 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 19.3 billion rupees to 1.12 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 35.4 billion rupees to 75.53 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 24. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)