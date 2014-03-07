MUMBAI, March 7 Indian banks' loans rose 14.3 percent in the two weeks to Feb. 21 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 15.8 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 96 billion rupees ($1.57 billion) to 58.6 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 21. Non-food credit rose 137.4 billion rupees to 57.55 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 41.4 billion rupees to 1.066 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 61 billion rupees to 76.052 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 21. ($1 = 61.07 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)