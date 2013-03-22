MUMBAI, March 22 India's central bank said on Friday banks' "contingent liability" items do not conform with priority sector lending guidelines.

Banks' "contingent liabilities" include non-fund liabilities such as bank guarantees.

"Therefore, banks are advised to declassify such accounts with retrospective effect, where a contingent liability/off-balance sheet item is treated as part of priority sector target achievement," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)