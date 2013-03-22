India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI, March 22 India's central bank said on Friday banks' "contingent liability" items do not conform with priority sector lending guidelines.
Banks' "contingent liabilities" include non-fund liabilities such as bank guarantees.
"Therefore, banks are advised to declassify such accounts with retrospective effect, where a contingent liability/off-balance sheet item is treated as part of priority sector target achievement," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Says May total sales of 9,071 vehicles versus 9,875 vehicles last year