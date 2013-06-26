MUMBAI, June 26 The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday allowed MCX-SX Clearing Corp Ltd to clear and settle all over-the-counter (OTC) trades in corporate bonds, certificates of deposit and commercial papers.

The RBI also said primary dealers can deal in securities with non-bank clients through members of the MCX Stock Exchange, in addition to the National Stock Exchange, OTC Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange and also trade among themselves. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)