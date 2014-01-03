MUMBAI Jan 3 India's central bank on Friday
recommended moving away from determining money market benchmarks
through the current poll of traders towards one based on the
trades done during a set period to remove any possible scope of
manipulation.
The draft report issued by the Reserve Bank of India
recommended that the overnight Mumbai Interbank Bid Rate-Mumbai
Interbank Offered Rate (Mibid-Mibor) fixing, a key gauge in
money markets, be based on the volume-based weighted average of
traded rates from 9 to 10 in the morning.
That would move pricing away from the current system based
on a poll of trader submissions.
The central bank had formed the committee to issue
recommendations in the aftermath of regulatory investigations
globally into accusations that banks colluded to set money
market rates such as the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).
The central bank committee also recommended basing the
government securities yield curve, including for illiquid debt,
on the basis of volume-based weighted average rates instead of
last traded yields.
Among other suggestions, the RBI proposed banks set pricing
for state development bonds at a spread based on the last two
auctions, instead of calculating those bond yields at a fixed
spread of 25 basis points over government debt.
The central bank has asked market participants reply with
feedback to the draft rules by Jan. 17.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)