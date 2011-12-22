Dec 22 The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said it has removed the transaction limit of 50,000 rupees ($948.8) per customer per day on mobile banking transactions.

However, banks may place per-transaction limits based on their own risk perception with the approval of its board, the central bank said in a statement. ($1=52.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)