MUMBAI, Nov 29 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13.2 percent in the two weeks to Nov. 16, compared with a 15.5 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. Money supply was 79,650.6 billion rupees ($1.4 trillion) as of Nov. 16, compared with 79,476.2 billion rupees on Nov. 2, the central bank said. The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 4.6 percent in the week to Nov. 23, compared with 14.0 percent a year earlier. It also said currency in circulation grew 12.9 percent year-on-year in the week to Nov. 23, compared with 12.7 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 55.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)