US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Oct 3 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13.4 percent in the two weeks to Sept. 21, compared with a 16.6 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Money supply was 77,993.8 billion rupees ($1.5 trillion) as of Sept. 21, compared with 78,183.2 billion rupees on Sept 7, the central bank said.
The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 4.4 percent in the week to Sept. 28, compared with 16.9 percent a year ago.
It also said currency in circulation grew 12.3 percent year-on-year in the week to Sept. 28, compared with 14.4 percent a year ago. ($1 = 52.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing Anupama Dwivedi)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)