MUMBAI Oct 3 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13.4 percent in the two weeks to Sept. 21, compared with a 16.6 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 77,993.8 billion rupees ($1.5 trillion) as of Sept. 21, compared with 78,183.2 billion rupees on Sept 7, the central bank said.

The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 4.4 percent in the week to Sept. 28, compared with 16.9 percent a year ago.

It also said currency in circulation grew 12.3 percent year-on-year in the week to Sept. 28, compared with 14.4 percent a year ago. ($1 = 52.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing Anupama Dwivedi)