MUMBAI Oct 17 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13.3 percent in the two weeks to Oct. 5, compared with a 16.6 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Money supply was 79,118.8 billion rupees ($1.5 trillion) as of Oct. 5, compared with 77,993.8 billion rupees on Sept. 21, the central bank said.
The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 2.7 percent in the week to Oct. 12, compared with 12.8 percent a year earlier.
It also said currency in circulation grew 11.2 percent year-on-year in the week to Oct. 12, compared with 13.3 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 52.9 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)
