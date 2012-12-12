MUMBAI Dec 12 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.5 percent in the two weeks to Nov. 30, compared with 16.7 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 79,791.6 billion rupees ($1.47 trillion) as of Nov. 30, compared with 79,650.6 billion rupees on Nov. 16, the central bank said.

The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 4 percent in the week to Dec. 7 compared with 13.1 percent a year ago.

It also said currency in circulation grew 11.8 percent year-on-year in the week to Dec. 7, compared with 12.8 percent a year ago. ($1 = 54.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Jijo Jacob)