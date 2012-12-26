MUMBAI Dec 26 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.9 percent in the two weeks to Dec. 14, compared with 16.9 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 79,867.4 billion rupees ($1.46 trillion) as of Dec. 14, compared with 79,791.6 billion rupees on Nov. 30, the central bank said.

The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 0.9 percent in the week to Dec. 21, compared with 16.5 percent a year ago.

It also said currency in circulation grew 11.9 percent year-on-year in the week to Dec. 21, compared with 12.8 percent a year ago. ($1 = 54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)