MUMBAI Nov 15 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 13 percent in the two weeks to Nov. 2, compared with 16.5 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.

Money supply was 79,476.2 billion rupees ($1.45 trillion) as of Nov. 2, compared with 79,003.1 billion rupees on Oct. 19, the central bank said.

The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 1.1 percent in the week to Nov. 9 compared with 13.2 percent a year ago.

It also said currency in circulation grew 11.1 percent year-on-year in the week to Nov. 9, compared with 12.5 percent a year ago. ($1 = 54.9700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)