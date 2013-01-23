MUMBAI, Jan 23 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.9 percent in the two weeks to Jan. 11, compared with 15.7 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. Money supply was 81,115.7 billion rupees ($1.51 trillion) as of Jan. 11, compared with 80,319.2 billion rupees on Dec. 28, the central bank said. The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 2 percent in the week to Jan. 18, compared with 12.7 percent a year earlier. It also said currency in circulation grew 11.8 percent year-on-year in the week to Jan. 18, compared with 12.1 percent a year ago. ($1 = 53.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)