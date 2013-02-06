MUMBAI, Feb 6 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.7 percent in the two weeks to Jan. 25, compared with 14.8 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. Money supply was 81 trillion rupees ($1.52 trillion) as of Jan. 25, compared with 81.12 trillion rupees on Jan. 11, the central bank said. The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 6.2 percent in the week to Feb. 1, compared with 11.0 percent a year earlier. It also said currency in circulation grew 10.9 percent year-on-year in the week to Feb. 1, compared with 12.0 percent a year ago. ($1 = 53.1250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)