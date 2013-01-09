MUMBAI Jan 9 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 11.2 percent in the two weeks to Dec. 28, compared with 16.0 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 80,319.2 billion rupees ($1.47 trillion) as of Dec. 28, compared with 79,867.4 billion rupees on Dec. 14, the central bank said.

The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 2.4 percent in the week to Jan.4, compared with 13.0 percent a year ago.

It also said currency in circulation grew 11.2 percent year-on-year in the week to Jan. 4, compared with 12.1 percent a year ago. ($1 = 54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)