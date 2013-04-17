US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
MUMBAI, April 17 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.4 percent in the two weeks to April 5, compared with 14.0 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Money supply was 85.06 trillion rupees ($1.57 trillion) as of April 5, compared with 83.59 trillion rupees on March 22, the central bank data showed.
The RBI said year-on-year reserve money rose 9 percent in the week to April 12, compared with 4.3 percent a year earlier.
It also said currency in circulation rose 10.7 percent year-on-year in the week to April 12, compared with 12.4 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 54.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.