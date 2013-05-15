GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as China factories see steady growth, sterling soft
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views
MUMBAI May 15 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.5 percent in the two weeks to May 3, compared with 13.7 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Money supply was 85.13 trillion rupees ($15.5 trillion) as of May 3, compared with 84.67 trillion rupees on April 19, central bank data showed.
The Reserve Bank of India said year-on-year reserve money rose 6.1 percent in the week to May 10, compared with 5.9 percent a year earlier.
It also said currency in circulation rose 10.4 percent year-on-year in the week to May 10, compared with 12.4 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
