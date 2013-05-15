MUMBAI May 15 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.5 percent in the two weeks to May 3, compared with 13.7 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 85.13 trillion rupees ($15.5 trillion) as of May 3, compared with 84.67 trillion rupees on April 19, central bank data showed.

The Reserve Bank of India said year-on-year reserve money rose 6.1 percent in the week to May 10, compared with 5.9 percent a year earlier.

It also said currency in circulation rose 10.4 percent year-on-year in the week to May 10, compared with 12.4 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)