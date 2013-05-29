BRIEF-Ricoh India gets letter from Delhi police for closure of criminal complaint
* Receives letter from Delhi police for closure of criminal complaint
MUMBAI May 29 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.2 percent in the two weeks to May 17, compared with 13.8 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Money supply was 85.20 trillion rupees ($1.5 trillion) as of May 17, compared with 85.13 trillion rupees on May 3, central bank data showed.
The Reserve Bank of India said year-on-year reserve money rose 6.2 percent in the week to May 24, compared with 6.4 percent a year earlier.
It also said currency in circulation rose 10.2 percent year-on-year in the week to May 24, compared with 12.9 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 56.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)
* Receives letter from Delhi police for closure of criminal complaint
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.39% 02.82% 03.53% (Apr 11) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% ----------------------------------------