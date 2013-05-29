MUMBAI May 29 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.2 percent in the two weeks to May 17, compared with 13.8 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 85.20 trillion rupees ($1.5 trillion) as of May 17, compared with 85.13 trillion rupees on May 3, central bank data showed.

The Reserve Bank of India said year-on-year reserve money rose 6.2 percent in the week to May 24, compared with 6.4 percent a year earlier.

It also said currency in circulation rose 10.2 percent year-on-year in the week to May 24, compared with 12.9 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 56.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)