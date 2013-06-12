MUMBAI, June 12 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.1 percent in the two weeks to May 31, compared with 14.3 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 85.94 trillion rupees ($1.48 trillion) as of May 31, compared with 85.20 trillion rupees on May 17, central bank data showed.

The Reserve Bank of India said year-on-year reserve money rose 4.8 percent in the week to June 7, compared with 7.1 percent a year earlier.

It also said currency in circulation rose 9.4 percent year-on-year in the week to June 7, compared with 12.8 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 58 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)