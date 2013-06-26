MUMBAI, June 26 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.2 percent in the two weeks to June 14, slower than 14.4 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 85.93 trillion rupees ($1.43 trillion) as of June 14, compared with 85.94 trillion rupees on May 31, central bank data showed.

The Reserve Bank of India said year-on-year reserve money rose 5.6 percent in the week to June 21, compared with 7.2 percent a year earlier.

It also said currency in circulation rose 9.1 percent year-on-year in the week to June 21, compared with 13.8 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 59.9 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)