BRIEF-Shree Metalloys appoints Govindlal Mangilal Dudani as CFO
* Says approved the resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from the post of chief financial officer
MUMBAI, July 10 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.8 percent in the two weeks to June 28, slower than 13.7 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Money supply was 87.45 trillion rupees ($1.5 trillion) as of June 28, compared with 85.93 trillion rupees on June 14, central bank data showed.
The Reserve Bank of India said year-on-year reserve money rose 6.4 percent in the week to July 5, compared with 7.9 percent a year earlier.
It also said currency in circulation rose 8.8 percent year-on-year in the week to July 5, compared with 13.3 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 60.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says KEC International Limited wins new orders worth Rs. 1,781 crore
* Says co had entered into development agreement with Umiya Builders and Developers