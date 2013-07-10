MUMBAI, July 10 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.8 percent in the two weeks to June 28, slower than 13.7 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 87.45 trillion rupees ($1.5 trillion) as of June 28, compared with 85.93 trillion rupees on June 14, central bank data showed.

The Reserve Bank of India said year-on-year reserve money rose 6.4 percent in the week to July 5, compared with 7.9 percent a year earlier.

It also said currency in circulation rose 8.8 percent year-on-year in the week to July 5, compared with 13.3 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 60.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)