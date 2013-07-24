MUMBAI, July 24 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.8 percent in the two weeks to July 12, slower than 14.8 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 87.57 trillion rupees ($1.5 trillion) as of July 12, compared with 87.45 trillion rupees on June 28, central bank data showed.

The central bank said year-on-year reserve money rose 3.8 percent in the week to July 19, compared with 9.6 percent a year earlier.

It also said currency in circulation rose 9.5 percent year-on-year in the week to July 19, compared with 13.1 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 59.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)