MUMBAI Aug 7 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.5 percent in the two weeks to July 26, slower than 14.0 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 87.39 trillion rupees ($1.4 trillion) as of July 26, compared with 87.57 trillion rupees on July 12, central bank data showed.

The central bank said year-on-year reserve money rose 7.6 percent in the week to Aug. 2, compared with 6.9 percent a year earlier.

It also said currency in circulation rose 8.8 percent year-on-year in the week to Aug. 2, compared with 12.4 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 61 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)