MUMBAI Aug 21 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.2 percent in the two weeks to Aug. 9, slower than 14.4 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 87.70 trillion rupees ($1.4 trillion) as of Aug. 9, compared with 87.39 trillion rupees on July 26, the central bank data showed.

The central bank said year-on-year reserve money rose 7.1 percent in the week to Aug. 16, unchanged from a year earlier.

It also said currency in circulation rose 9.4 percent year-on-year in the week to Aug. 16, compared with 13 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 64.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik paul; Editing by Anand Basu)