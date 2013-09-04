MUMBAI, Sept 4 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.2 percent in the two weeks to Aug. 23, slower than 14.1 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 87.74 trillion rupees ($1.3 trillion) as of Aug. 23, compared with 87.70 trillion rupees on Aug. 9, the central bank data showed.

The central bank said year-on-year reserve money rose 7.1 percent in the week to Aug. 30, from 5.7 percent a year earlier.

It also said currency in circulation rose 9 percent year-on-year in the week to Aug. 30, compared with 11.9 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 67.2 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)