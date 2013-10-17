MUMBAI Oct 17 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 13.2 percent in the two weeks to Oct. 4, slower than 13.6 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.

Money supply was 89.75 trillion rupees ($1.5 trillion) as of Oct. 4, compared with 87.95 trillion rupees on Sept. 20, the central bank data showed.

The central bank said year-on-year reserve money rose 10.0 percent in the week to Oct. 11, from 2.8 percent a year earlier.

It also said currency in circulation rose 11.2 percent year-on-year in the week to Oct. 11, unchanged from a year earlier. ($1 = 61.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)