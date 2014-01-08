MUMBAI Jan 8 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 14.9 percent in the two weeks to Dec. 27, faster than 11.2 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 92.28 trillion rupees ($1.48 trillion) as of Dec. 27, compared with 80.32 trillion rupees on Dec. 28, 2012, the data showed.

The central bank said reserve money grew 10.1 percent year on year in the week to Jan. 3, faster than 2.4 percent a year earlier.

Currency in circulation grew 10.2 percent year-on-year in the week to Jan. 3, compared with 11.2 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 62.3200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)