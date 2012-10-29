MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian banks borrowed 2.5 billion rupees ($46.5 million) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) on Oct. 25.

Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the RBI's key lending rate of 8 percent. ($1=53.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)