MUMBAI Jan 1 Indian banks borrowed 17 billion rupees ($310 million) through the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) on Dec. 31, the first time since Oct. 25.

Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the Reserve Bank of India's key lending rate of 8 percent. Usually, banks tap this window during acute cash shortage. ($1=54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)