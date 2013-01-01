GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm as upbeat U.S., European data boosts confidence
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
MUMBAI Jan 1 Indian banks borrowed 17 billion rupees ($310 million) through the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) on Dec. 31, the first time since Oct. 25.
Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the Reserve Bank of India's key lending rate of 8 percent. Usually, banks tap this window during acute cash shortage. ($1=54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
TOKYO, June 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose above the psychologically important 20,000-point level to the highest since August 2015 on Friday as strong U.S. stocks and the rising dollar lifted investors' risk appetite.