MUMBAI, April 1 Indian banks borrowed 61 billion rupees ($1.12 billion) through the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) for 5-days as on March 28, Reserve Bank of India data showed on Monday.

The amount is sharply higher than MSF on March 25 for 1 billion rupees.

Banks borrowed heavily under MSF to cover for any sudden outflow over the extended weekend with Friday being a holiday for Good Friday and as bonds and forex markets were shut on Monday for the year-end account closing of banks.

Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the Reserve Bank of India's key lending rate of 7.50 percent. Banks usually tap this window during acute cash shortage. ($1 = 54.3500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)