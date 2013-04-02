BRIEF-Minda Corp says D.C Sharma resigns as group CFO
* Says resignation of D.C Sharma, group chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, April 2 Indian banks borrowed 70 billion rupees ($1.29 billion) through the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) as on April 1, Reserve Bank of India data showed on Tuesday.
Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the Reserve Bank of India's key lending rate of 7.50 percent. Banks usually tap this window during acute cash shortage. ($1 = 54.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share