MUMBAI May 28 Indian banks borrowed 14 billion rupees ($251.3 million) through the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) as on May 27, Reserve Bank of India data showed on Tuesday.

Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the Reserve Bank of India's key lending rate of 7.25 percent. Banks usually tap this window during acute cash shortage. ($1 = 55.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)