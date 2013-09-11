MUMBAI, Sept 11 Indian banks borrowed 651.68 billion rupees ($10.2 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Sept. 10, higher than the 552.78 billion rupees on Sept. 6 for four days.

The RBI had raised the MSF rate by 200 basis points to 10.25 percent and also imposed restrictions on daily borrowings by banks under its repo window in July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. ($1 = 63.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Supriya Kurane)