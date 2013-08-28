BUZZ-India's Bhushan Steel surges to 20-mth high after report on loan restructuring
** Bhushan Steel Ltd rises as much as 8.3 pct to its highest since Aug 10, 2015
MUMBAI Aug 28 Indian banks borrowed 564.35 billion rupees ($8.4 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Aug. 27, higher than the 538.47 billion rupees on Aug. 26.
The RBI had raised the MSF rate by 200 basis points to 10.25 percent and also imposed restrictions on daily borrowings by banks under its repo window last month.
Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. ($1 = 67.3 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)
Apr 10The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Monday is 6.31 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD