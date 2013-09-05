MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian banks borrowed 209.31 billion rupees ($3.2 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Sept. 4, higher than the 136.25 billion rupees on Sept. 3.

The RBI had raised the MSF rate by 200 basis points to 10.25 percent and also imposed restrictions on daily borrowings by banks under its repo window in July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. ($1=66.1 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)