MUMBAI, Sept 10 Indian banks borrowed 552.78 billion rupees ($8.6 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Sept. 6 for four days, higher than the 245.31 billion rupees on Sept. 5 for one day.

Markets were closed on Monday for a local holiday.

The RBI had raised the MSF rate by 200 basis points to 10.25 percent and also imposed restrictions on daily borrowings by banks under its repo window in July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. ($1 = 64.4 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)