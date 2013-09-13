MEDIA-Indian tax authorities make fresh demand of 102 bln rupees in taxes from Cairn Energy Plc - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MUMBAI, Sept 13 Indian banks borrowed 725.08 billion rupees ($11.3 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Sept. 12, slightly lower than the 736.02 billion rupees on Sept. 11.
The RBI had raised the MSF rate by 200 basis points to 10.25 percent and also imposed restrictions on daily borrowings by banks under its repo window in July.
Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. ($1 = 63.9 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)
DELHI, April 10 A Chinese navy ship supported by an Indian navy helicopter thwarted an attack by suspected Somali pirates on a Tuvalu-flagged merchant ship, India's defence ministry said on Sunday.