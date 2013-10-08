MUMBAI Oct 8 Indian banks borrowed 678.21 billion rupees from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Oct. 7 for one day, sharply higher than the 387.18 billion rupees on Oct. 4 for three days.

The RBI lowered the MSF rate by another 50 basis points (bps) on Oct. 7 to 9.00 percent. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)