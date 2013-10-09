MUMBAI Oct 9 Indian banks borrowed 621.5 billion rupees from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Oct. 8, lower than the 678.21 billion rupees on Oct. 7.

The RBI lowered the MSF rate by another 50 basis points (bps) on Oct. 7 to 9.00 percent. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)