US STOCKS-Wall St posts sharp gains, fueled by strong consumer data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.73 pct, S&P 0.73 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
MUMBAI Oct 14 Indian banks borrowed 429.30 billion rupees ($7.02 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Oct. 11, lower than the 662.53 billion rupees on Oct. 10.
The RBI cut the MSF rate by another 50 basis points (bps) on Oct. 7 to 9 percent. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.
Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness.
($1=61.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks posted sharp gains on Tuesday, with financial and energy shares surging, as data showed U.S. consumer confidence at a more than 16-year high.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)