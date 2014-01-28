Jan 28 Indian banks borrowed 22.97 billion rupees ($363.22 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Jan. 27 for one day, compared with the 105.60 billion rupees borrowed on Jan. 24 for three days. The Reserve Bank of India cut the MSF rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 8.75 percent on Oct. 29. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July. ------------------------------------------- BANKS BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) ------------------------------------------- 27/01 22.97 24/01 105.60 23/01 35.05 22/01 11.25 21/01 33.65 20/01 63.70 17/01 218.10 16/01 72.15 15/01 17.70 13/01 139.77 10/01 50.45 09/01 1.25 08/01 106.30 07/01 41.45 06/01 30.45 03/01 11.95 02/01 3.85 01/01 2.90 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 63.2400 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)