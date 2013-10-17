US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
MUMBAI Oct 17 Indian banks borrowed 270.25 billion rupees ($4.4 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Oct. 15, lower than the 311 billion rupees on Oct. 14.
The RBI cut the MSF rate by another 50 basis points (bps) on Oct. 7 to 9 percent. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.
Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness.
($1=61.6 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.