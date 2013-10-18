BRIEF-Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals cancels proposal to buy Floral Labs
* Says cancellation of proposal to acquire Floral Labs. Pvt. Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian banks borrowed 378.89 billion rupees ($6.2 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Oct. 17, higher than the 270.25 billion rupees on Oct. 15. Markets were closed for a local holiday on Oct. 16.
The RBI cut the MSF rate by 50 basis points (bps) on Oct. 7 to 9 percent. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.
Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness.
($1=61.1 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* India to auction 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nImryv) (http://bit.ly/2nIkIcg)