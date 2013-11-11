MUMBAI Nov 11 Indian banks borrowed 194 billion rupees ($3.06 billion) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Nov. 8 for three days, much higher than 71.35 billion rupees borrowed for one day on Nov. 7.

The Reserve Bank of India cut the MSF rate by 25 basis points (bps) on Oct. 29 to 8.75 percent. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Chooudhury; Editing by Supriya Kurane)