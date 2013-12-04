MUMBAI Dec 4 Indian banks borrowed 1.50 billion rupees ($24.04 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Dec. 3, much lower than the 9.26 billion rupees borrowed on Dec. 2.

The Reserve Bank of India cut the MSF rate by 25 basis points (bps) on Oct. 29 to 8.75 percent. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness.

($1 = 62.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)