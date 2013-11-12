MUMBAI Nov 12 Indian banks borrowed 177.25 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Nov. 11, lower than 194 billion rupees borrowed for three days on Nov. 8.

The Reserve Bank of India cut the MSF rate by 25 basis points (bps) on Oct. 29 to 8.75 percent. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness.

($1=63.5 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Chooudhury; Editing by Supriya Kurane)