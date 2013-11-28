MUMBAI Nov 28 Indian banks borrowed 63.7 billion rupees ($1.02 billion) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Nov. 27, higher than the 44.9 billion rupees borrowed on Nov. 26.

The Reserve Bank of India cut the MSF rate by 25 basis points (bps) on Oct. 29 to 8.75 percent. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. ($1 = 62.2460 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)